Air Samarkand Of Uzbekistan Comes Into Operation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. An Airbus A330-300 aircraft landed at the Samarkand International Airport – the first in the fleet of the new airline Air Samarkand, denoting the start for its operation, Trend reports.

Air Samarkand anticipates the arrival of the second aircraft, an Airbus A321, suited for medium-range operations, in the next days.

According to Air Samarkand, the firm intends to obtain and operate up to 5 aircraft by the end of 2023.

For the autumn-winter navigation period, regular and charter flights from Samarkand to a variety of foreign destinations, including cities in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, and China, are scheduled.

Uzbekistan Airports JSC, which oversees all airports in Uzbekistan, and IP LLC Air Marakanda signed an agreement in September 2021 to modernize Samarkand Airport.

The project, worth more than $80 million, provides for the comprehensive development of the airport, the construction of airport infrastructure, as well as its operation.

