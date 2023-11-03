Air Samarkand Of Uzbekistan Comes Into Operation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. An Airbus
A330-300 aircraft landed at the Samarkand International Airport –
the first in the fleet of the new airline Air Samarkand, denoting
the start for its operation, Trend reports.
Air Samarkand anticipates the arrival of the second aircraft, an
Airbus A321, suited for medium-range operations, in the next
days.
According to Air Samarkand, the firm intends to obtain and
operate up to 5 aircraft by the end of 2023.
For the autumn-winter navigation period, regular and charter
flights from Samarkand to a variety of foreign destinations,
including cities in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, and
China, are scheduled.
Uzbekistan Airports JSC, which oversees all airports in
Uzbekistan, and IP LLC Air Marakanda signed an agreement in
September 2021 to modernize Samarkand Airport.
The project, worth more than $80 million, provides for the
comprehensive development of the airport, the construction of
airport infrastructure, as well as its operation.
