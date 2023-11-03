Tie Bangalore Celebrates Excellence And Innovation With The 2023 Spirit Of Tie Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) TiE Bangalore, dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, is gearing up to honour outstanding contributors to the entrepreneurial ecosystem with the prestigious Spirit of TiE Awards. The grand celebration is set to take place on Saturday, November 4th, at the FKCCI Auditorium, situated on Kempegowda Road in Chickpet, Bangalore. This event promises an exciting blend of exceptional occasions and enlightening webinars that will inspire and empower the burgeoning entrepreneurial community.

The 2023 Spirit of TiE Awards will recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of entrepreneurship and innovation. The distinguished awardees include:



1. Shri Ananth Narayanan, Founder of Mensa Brands

2. Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Co-founder of Infosys

3. Ms. Nivruti Rai, Managing Director & CEO of Invest India, Former Country Head of Intel India

4. Shri BV Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

5. Shri Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education & Medical Group

6. Prof. Sadagopan, Founding Director of IIIT Bangalore, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIITDM-Kancheepuram

7. Ms. Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital



These luminaries have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to the entrepreneurial landscape, and their insights are highly sought after by the business and innovation community.

The Spirit of TiE Awards ceremony will feature engaging discussions and presentations by these esteemed awardees, sharing their invaluable experiences and leadership insights. Attendees can look forward to gaining deep knowledge and inspiration from these distinguished personalities, further fuelling their own entrepreneurial aspirations.

With over 300 distinguished individuals in attendance, including TiE Bangalore Charter Members, Associate Members, officials, investors, and corporate leaders, this event promises to be a networking and knowledge-sharing platform like no other.

The Spirit of TiE Awards is an annual event that symbolizes the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership. TiE Bangalore remains committed to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and providing a platform for networking, learning, and growth for the business community.



