Arab Parliament Holds UK Reponsible For Gaza Suffering At Balfour 106Th Anniv.

CAIRO, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament called on the international community, especially the UK, to right the historic wrongdoing against Palestinians in the Balfour Declaration.

In a statement to commemorate the declaration's 106 anniversary on Friday, the parliament held the UK responsible to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The UK's recognition of Palestine as an independent state must come as a compensation for the injutice imposed upon Palestinian people due to the declaration.

The current war on Gaza is a genocide of the Palestinian people and violates international law, international humanitarian law and all conventions and treaties signed for the protections of civilians, it added. (end)

