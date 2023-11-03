French DM Urges Lebanon To Avoid Esaclation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday called on all parties in south Lebanon to have wisdom and fend off escalation and deterioration.

The visiting French minister made the remark wile meeting with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister's Information Office said in a press release.

He underlined the significance of close cooperation and collaboration between the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), along with tranquility along the Blue Line, according to the release.

He also informed the Lebanese prime minister that his country had decided to send urgent assistance to the Lebanese military, including medical equipment and medicine.

The French defense minister is expected to meet with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during his visit to Beirut. (end)

ayb









MENAFN03112023000071011013ID1107367372