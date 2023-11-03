Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Eight Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Friday eight Palestinians in separate attacks in the West Bank and other occupied terretories.

Palestine's health sources in Jenin announced in a statement the death of Wisam Zyoud, Yamen Jarrar, Suleiman Muhammad Steiti, 31, and Jihad Ibrahim Mustafa Nagnagiah, 26, who were martyred by the Israeli occupation forces.

At Al-Fawwar Camp in southern Hebron, Mohammad Saeed Al-Azza and Wadea' Najjar were killed in by Israeli bullets, the Palestinian news agency said, while Ibrahim Abu Nada was killed in Qalandia Northern Al-Quds during an Israeli raid on Friday morning.

The sources also announced the death of Assem Ramadan after being critically wounded by Israeli bullets during confrontation in (Tell) village Southern Nablus.

The death toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has risen to 9,163, with over 24,000 injuries, since October 7, according to medical statistics. (end)

