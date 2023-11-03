Bahrain Evacuates Six Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The Bahraini Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it evacuated six Bahraini citizens stranded in the Gaza Strip through Egypt's Rafah crossing.

Undersecretary of the Consular and Administrative Affairs and Head of the Evacuation Committee Ambassador Mohamad Behzad said in a statementthat the evacuation process was successful, adding that all necessary measures were taken to arrange the safe return of citizens to the Kingdom, according to Bahrain's official news agency.

He pointed out that the consular services sector of the ministry continues to follow the situation in Palestinian territories and receive inquiries from any remaining citizens to arrange their evacuation.

Ambassador Behzad expressed thanks to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry for its efforts in this regard, and extended his thanks to other parties involved in this process at the Rafah crossing. (end)

