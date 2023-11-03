38 Palestinian Journalists Killed Since Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- A total of 38 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli occupation force's attacks, according to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.

The statement was made during the funeral of correspondent of Palestine official TV Mohammad Abu Hatab on Friday, who was killed, along with ten family members last night.

In an interview with KUNA during the funeral, the syndicate's Vice Chairman Dr Tahseen Al-Astal said that about 500 journalists received threats to leave their homes.

Abu Hatab's death is an assassination that occurred less than an hour after covering the war events for Palestine TV, said Al-Astal, adding that the other journalists were also deliberately killed while executing their journalism duties.

Palestinian journalists will never back down and will continue exposing the Israeli occupation aggression's crimes in Gaza, the Vice Chairman said.

According to health authorities, 9,061 Palestinians have been killed and 22,911 injured since the beginning of the attacks on October 7, among them are children, women, elderly, journalists, medical workers and rescuers. (end)

