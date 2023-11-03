Israel Targets Graveyard In Northern Gaza, Kills 10

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- At least 10 Palestinian civilians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a group of graveyard workers in the cemetery of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, WAFA News Agency reported.The bombing targeted citizens while they were burying their dead in the Beit Lahia cemetery, according to local sources.

