(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 03 November 2023



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 11.7 billion in total during the week ending 03 November 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,655.



277 plots were sold for AED 5.15 billion, 1,378 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.6 billion.





The top three transactions were a land in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED 505.94 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 347.45 million in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah, and a land sold for AED 180 million in Burj Khalifa in third place.



Palm Jabal Ali recorded the most transactions for this week by 92 sales transactions worth AED 2.15 billion, followed by Madinat Hind 4 with 46 sales transactions worth AED 79.58 million, and Al Hebiah Fifth with 31 sales transactions worth AED 163.18 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 112.5 million in Palm Jumeirah, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 106.75 million in Zaabeel First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 103.25 million in Zaabeel First.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.34 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED 375 million.

128 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 625 million.



