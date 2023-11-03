(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Special Cultural and Entertain Events in November







Dubai, UAE, 3 November 2023: Driven by its commitment to promote culture, arts, and knowledge in society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will organise a series of free cultural, entertainment, and educational events in November.

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the library will organise sunrise yoga in the library's outdoor area, to promote exercise and physical fitness, while connecting with nature and getting rid of daily tension and fatigue.



The library will host a dialogue session with Bahraini writer Walid Hashim, to discuss his novel 'Laila, the Duchess of Qalali', a comedy-crime novel, and a unique piece of Arabic literature. Moderated by Emirati writer Eman Al-Yousuf, the session will shed light on the uniqueness of such novels and will discuss rare Arab and internationally-acclaimed novels.



To promote legal awareness, the library will organise a legal culture session in cooperation with Habib Al Mulla Academy, to encourage attendees to understand their rights and duties, and provide them with an excellent opportunity to learn and interact with experts in the field of law.

Additionally, MBRL will also organise a lecture on 'Transitioning to Green Libraries: Methods and Tools', in collaboration with Dr. Emad Abu Eid. The lecture aims to stimulate environmental awareness, encourage libraries to adopt environmentally-friendly practices, and offer innovative ideas and tools to transition towards green libraries and supporting sustainability.



The library's November schedule includes a reading evening with young Emirati authors of first and second editions, and participants in the Sharjah International Book Fair, to communicate with other writers and the public, and enjoy a sophisticated cultural environment.

MBRL will also be hosting a delightful concert by the UAE Youth Symphony Orchestra, to reflect the library's strategy in promoting music culture among community members.



On the UAE National Day, the library will host a series of events and workshops to celebrate the country's history and civilization.

In conjunction with National Bullying Prevention Week, a children's book will be launched as part of the Child Protection Program, in cooperation with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. The book aims to spread awareness among parents about bullying and ways to support children who are bullied.

During November, MBRL will also announce the launch of the 'Writing Challenge' website, which offers a creative writing competition for students to compete in different genres such as short stories, poetry, and essays. The challenge aims to nurture their creativity and improve their writing skills.



Through these free regular events, MBRL seeks to strengthen its role in society, motivate individuals to participate in cultural and arts activities, and offer educational and interactive opportunities for all segments of society.



