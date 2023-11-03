Nine Palestinians Killed In West Bank Due To Israeli Attacks

Ramallah, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- Nine Palestinian citizens were killed in the governorates of Jenin, Nablus, Jerusalem, and Hebron in the West Bank due to Israeli attacks during the last 24 hours.Israel is implementing raid and arrest operations in the cities of the West Bank before October 7.

