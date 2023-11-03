Nar Becomes An Official Partner Of The International MMA Competition RIZIN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The international RIZIN Landmark 7 will be organized for the
first time in Baku under the sponsorship of Nar. The most
anticipated MMA event will occur on November 4 at the National
Gymnastics Arena. In addition to famous foreign MMA athletes from
13 countries, well-known national athletes will join the
tournament.
As the proud title sponsor of RIZIN Landmark 7, we wish success
to all our athletes. Notably, the organizers of the MMA event are
the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the RIZIN
Fighting Federation. Baku City Circuit Operations Company is the
official promoter.
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading
mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score
for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a
customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an
affordable price.
