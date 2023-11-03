               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nar Becomes An Official Partner Of The International MMA Competition RIZIN


11/3/2023 7:15:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The international RIZIN Landmark 7 will be organized for the first time in Baku under the sponsorship of Nar. The most anticipated MMA event will occur on November 4 at the National Gymnastics Arena. In addition to famous foreign MMA athletes from 13 countries, well-known national athletes will join the tournament.

As the proud title sponsor of RIZIN Landmark 7, we wish success to all our athletes. Notably, the organizers of the MMA event are the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the RIZIN Fighting Federation. Baku City Circuit Operations Company is the official promoter.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.

