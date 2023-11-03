All Enemy Missile Launchers In Their Basing Points - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian naval grouping in the Black Sea is restricted in movement, all enemy missile carriers and large landing ships are in their basing points.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"The ship group in the Black Sea is in a state of chronic seasickness. They are seasick off their native Russian coast because they can't go anywhere else. They are restricted in their movements in the Black Sea. All they can do is arrange the logistics of the reoriented base, i.e. move everything they can pull out of Sevastopol bays to Novorossiysk bays. They are doing this, but even nature is on our side, because it is stormy and the Russians cannot transport everything systematically enough," said Humeniuk.

She also informed that all Russian missile carriers and large amphibious ships are hiding in their basing points. The Russian Border Guard Service is now mainly on duty, controlling the coastal waters.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is gradually losing control of the Black Sea.