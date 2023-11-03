Russian Invaders Attack 20 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 2, 2023, Russian troops attacked 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night the enemy launched 172 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region,” Malashko wrote.

In his words, 137 Russian artillery strikes affected such settlements as Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Levadne, Zatyshshia, Luhivske, Piatykhatky, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and others.

The enemy also launched 24 drone attacks on Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka; one air strike on Novodarivka; and 10 MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Malynivka and Robotyne.

Fourteen reports were filed on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.