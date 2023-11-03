Night Attack On Kharkiv: Large-Scale Fire Put Out In City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv city, firefighters put out a large-scale fire that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack last night.

"At 10:25 a large-scale fire with an area of more than 1,000 square meters was put out in Osnovyanskyi district of the city," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook .

Nearly 70 rescuers and 12 pieces of equipment were involved.

As reported, on the night of November 3, the Russians struck Kharkiv and its suburbs with at least 10 drones.

Five fires broke out, the largest one – in a Kharkiv city district. There, the fire engulfed an administrative building, a non-functioning sewing shop building, a service station, garages, eight cars, and a residential building with a total area of over 1,000 square meters.