Baku To Host Workshop Themed India

Ganjlik Mall will host a workshop themed India on November 11, with the support of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The event is organized as part of the Ambassador Cultural Club project at the initiative of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Curated by Samira Faizova, the workshop will be attended by artists Eldar Babazade, Roya Hasanova, Kamila Muradova, Maryam Kiblaeva, Leila Orujeva, Nailya Aslanova, Leila Muradova, Sevda Rustamova, Nuray Allahverdieva and Melek Abbaszade.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.