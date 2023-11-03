President Ilham Aliyev Attends Official Reception In Honor Of Heads Of State In Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official reception has been arranged in Astana on behalf of
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in
honor of the heads of state and government participating in the
10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States held under the
motto“Turk Time”.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
attended the event.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107367187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.