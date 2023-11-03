Deadly Explosion Targets Police Van In Dera Ismail Khan: 5 Killed, 21 Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a devastating incident, a bomb detonated near a police van in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuries to 21 individuals, including officials. The injured have been promptly transported to the Civil Hospital for medical attention.

The police have reported that the attack was carried out on a vehicle transporting elite force personnel at the Tank base by unidentified assailants. The explosion that targeted the police mobile claimed the lives of five individuals and left 21 others wounded.

Also read: Murder Mystery Unveiled: Poisoned Drink Claims Money Exchanger's Life in Peshawar

In a distressing turn of events, as the injured victims were being transferred to the hospital, unidentified individuals opened fire on the police personnel present at the medical facility. Consequently, the police have cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough search operation.

Following the explosion, both major hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan have declared a state of emergency to manage the influx of casualties.

Notably, the elite force personnel were en route from Dera Ismail Khan to the Takwara checkpost when the police van was attacked near the Tank base.