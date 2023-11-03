(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong Moves Higher on Economic Data

















Asia-Pacific markets rose at the end of the week, with investors accessing a fresh round of data for more clues on the health of business activity through the region.

In Japan, markets were closed for holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index popped 433.53 points, or 2.5%, to 17,664.12.

Hong Kong's private sector activity contracted further in October as new business, including that from mainland China continues to fall, according to a survey by S&P Global.

Korea's main market leaped, notching its third straight day of gains.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 recovered 29.95 points, or 0.8%, to 3,584.14.

China's service sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, with the Caixin services purchasing managers index at 50.4, just above September's reading of 50.2.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex gained 110.7 points, or 0.7%, to 16,507.65.

In Korea, the Kospi index climbed 25.22 points, or 1.1%, to 2,368.34.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 61.17 points, or 2%, to 3,143.66.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 added 74.48 points, or 0.7%, to 11,118.92.























