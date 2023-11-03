(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gold Prices Static on Fed, Dollar News
Gold prices were little changed Friday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields retreated on raised bets that the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further cues.
Spot gold traded near the flatline at $1,981.69 U.S. per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,989.20.
Helping bullion's appeal, the dollar index slipped, and benchmark U.S. 10-year note yields fell to a near three-week low.
Data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims rose moderately as the labour market continues to show few signs of a significant slowdown.
The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday as policymakers considered whether financial conditions may be sufficiently tight to control inflation.
The market now sees an 85% chance of another Fed pause in December, according to experts.
Spot silver fell 1% to $22.75226 U.S. per ounce.
Platinum lost 0.2% to $918.71 U.S..
