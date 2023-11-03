China, Europe And The US Reach Agreement To Address Artificial Intelligence Risks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media have reported that China, the United States, the European Union, and other leading countries in advanced technology came together in the United Kingdom to agree on a collaboration to address the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

On Wednesday, for the first time, leading countries in artificial intelligence (AI) agreed to create a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks arising from artificial intelligence.

A coalition of nearly 30 countries, including the United States, Australia, China, and the European Union (EU), reached the world's first global agreement at Bletchley Park, creating a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence. This agreement also recognizes the need for governments to cooperate to address the most significant challenges posed by artificial intelligence officially.

Countries agreed that significant risks may arise from intentional misuse or unintended control of border AI, with particular concern about cybersecurity risks, biotechnology, and misinformation. Furthermore, this agreement highlights“the potential for serious, even catastrophic, deliberate or unintended harm resulting from the most advanced capabilities of these AI models.”

However, countries also pointed out risks beyond artificial intelligence, including bias and privacy, stating in their joint statement that these risks are best addressed through international cooperation.

This marks the first time leading technology countries have issued a joint statement of cooperation to prevent the risks of artificial intelligence.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram