Turkey Awaits Egypt's Approval For 20 Gaza Field Hospitals

Photo/Reuters.

The Turkish Ministry of Health has announced its commitment to building 20 temporary medical clinics for Palestinians who have fled the conflict in Gaza. This humanitarian initiative reflects Turkey's dedication to providing essential healthcare services and support to those in need during these challenging times.

On Wednesday, Turkey's Minister of Public Health, Fahrettin Koca, announced via his official social media account that these mobile clinics will be established at the Rafah border crossing.

This strategic location underscores Turkey's commitment to providing timely and accessible medical care to the displaced Palestinian population, particularly those affected by the recent conflict in Gaza. By setting up these clinics at the Rafah border, Turkey aims to ensure that medical assistance reaches those in need swiftly and efficiently, exemplifying its dedication to humanitarian aid and support for the Palestinian people.

He emphasized,“We are fully prepared to establish 20 mobile clinics near the El Arish Airport field, in an area close to the Rafah border crossing.”

According to the Turkish Minister of Public Health, negotiations between the Ministries of Health of Egypt and Palestine are underway.

This comes as the increase in Israeli attacks and civilian casualties, including children, in Gaza has drawn international reactions.

It is worth noting that in the latest reports, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza was targeted by an aerial bombardment, resulting in the alleged killing of at least 195 civilians, according to Hamas.

Earlier, the Palestinian Ministry of Health had stated during the third deadly week of hostilities between Hamas and Israel that the healthcare system in Gaza was in a state of near-complete collapse and had appealed for further friendly assistance to these facilities.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health's statistics, since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, 9,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and rocket attacks.

