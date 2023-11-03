Why Lebanon Wants Peace, Not War, With Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the Lebanese prime minister, Najib Mikati , outlined a three-step peace plan for the conflict in Gaza on October 31, he made a statement that may seem ordinary to a Western audience:“We will consider the right of Israel and the right of the Palestinians.”

But his words had the potential to spark outrage in a country that has yet to recognize Israel, let alone entertain the idea of peace talks.

Speaking to The Economist , Mikati outlined his initiative. His plan calls for a five-day ceasefire followed by a permanent cessation of hostilities. Then, an international conference should convene to finally resolve the issue by implementing the ever-elusive two-state solution .

There is no doubt that Mikati's plan expresses the more moderate wishes of the majority in the Middle East. Most people not directly involved in the conflict want to see an immediate end to what is widely seen as a disproportionate and collective punishment of Gaza. They also want an increase in international diplomatic efforts to tackle the underlying issues.

It's clear that many in the Arab world don't consider the attacks on October 7 as isolated incidents. And that some responsibility should be shared by Israel and the West, who they consider to have failed to seriously pursue the two-state solution, at the expense of Palestinian dignity and political expression.

Yet Mikati's plan itself is hardly original. It echoes the Arab peace initiative called for by the much more influential Saudi Arabia in 2002.

So why is a caretaker prime minister (only a president, which Lebanon has not had for two years, can appoint a prime minister) spearheading a seemingly hopeless peace plan, when his country has yet to settle its own matters with Israel?

Israeli soldiers pictured on a tank at the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: CNBC Screengrab / Picture Alliance