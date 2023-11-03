Azercell Forges Strategic Partnership With Global Telecom Giant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership
agreement with e& international, part of e& (formerly known as
Etisalat Group) growing a portfolio of world-class modern digital
telcos across 16 countries.
This landmark collaboration is set to further strengthen
Azercell's position as a leading telecom provider, bringing new
services and wider communication opportunities to the company's
customers.
The partnership agreement signed in Dubai on October 30, 2023,
will be a new chapter in the cooperation between the two
telecommunications companies. The signing ceremony was attended by
Azercell President Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of e& international
Mikhail Gerchuk, as well as other executives from both
companies.
This strategic alliance with e& international aims to provide
Azercell subscribers with broad advantages, including advanced
technological solutions within the framework of innovative
cooperation, as well as a more diverse portfolio of services, and
wider connectivity opportunities outside Azerbaijan.
Azercell's extensive experience and local expertise, coupled
with e& international's global reach and advanced technology, are
set to further strengthen the telecommunications landscape in the
country.
Azercell's extensive experience with its in-depth knowledge of
the local market, coupled with the global reach and advanced
technologies provided by e& international, will give a new impetus
to the development of the telecommunications industry in the
country.
Joining the e&'s partner network programme will provide a
national leading mobile operator with a unique access to best
practices, as well as innovative technologies and solutions.
The partnership Agreement defines the framework for interaction
and exchange of experience between the two organizations. Under the
terms of the contract, e& will provide Azercell with support in
managing the commercial and operational activities of the company,
in working with the supply system and wholesale trade, as well as
in expanding the roaming capabilities of the operator.
During the signing ceremony, CEO of Azercell, Zarina Zeynalova,
stated: "We are delighted to join forces with e& International, a
global leader that develops an extensive network of modern digital
telco companies. This cooperation aligns perfectly with our
commitment to Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives in delivering
cutting-edge solutions and superior customer experience. We look
forward to this journey and firmly believe that this partnership
will be highly beneficial for both organisations."
Mr. Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO of e& international, commented:“We are
delighted to welcome Azercell into our partner networks programme
that was created to support independent telecom operators to manage
challenges related to conducting business in a competitive
environment, recruiting top talent, and managing high operating
costs among others. By working together, we can launch a valuable
and successful partnership that will help Azercell to further grow
revenue and streamline operations while reducing costs and driving
faster growth.”
The partnership agreement signed between Azercell and e&
international reflects a commitment of the country's leading mobile
operator to continuously improve and provide its subscribers with
innovative solutions and the best telecommunications services.
About Azercell
Azercell is the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan and a
pioneering telecommunications company known for its commitment to
technological innovation and customer service excellence. Azercell
has been serving the people of Azerbaijan for more than 25 years,
providing cutting-edge services and connecting people across the
nation. The company's strategic purpose is Easing Connectivity
Empowering Lives, with an aim to empower individuals, businesses,
and communities by delivering the best communication and digital
experiences. Azercell's dedication to providing high-quality
services and innovative solutions has made it the telecom provider
of choice for almost five million customers in Azerbaijan.
To learn more about e& international, please visit:
About e& international
e& international is responsible for growing a vast network of
modern, world-class digital telcos.
The company operates in 16 countries and strive to be a leader
in customer experience by providing the customers with the best
connectivity, the most inclusive financial services, the richest
entertainment, and seamless business transformation.
With a growth mindset, e& is accelerating the development of an
exceptional customer experience, building leading digital
capabilities and seizing opportunities to expand in the Middle
East, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe through acquisitions and
strategic partnerships.
To learn more about e& international, please visit:
