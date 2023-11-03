Azercell Announces The I Promise Social Campaign In Cooperation With The Azerbaijan Judo Federation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next stage of the large-scale project is
dedicated to the struggle against bullying
“Azercell Teleсom” LLC and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF)
are starting“I Promise” campaign,the next stage of the social
project which consists of a series of events and initiatives.
UNESCO member states have declared the first Thursday of November
as the International Day against Bullying, Cyberbullying and
Violence in Schools . The launch of the "I Promise" social campaign
is also timed to coincide with this day. In addition to increasing
interest in sports in theand promoting a healthy lifestyle in
society, the project addresses the problem of bullying, which is
relevant among young people and adolescents at the global
level.
İntentional and repeated aggressive behaviors that cause
bullying of teenagers have a negative impact on their education and
life. To prevent bullying the"I Promise" social campaign teaches
children and adults that bullying is a harmful behavior, whether in
personal communication or on digital platforms.
Azercell and AJF call on young people and the whole society to
avoid bullying and to respect values such as friendship, courtesy,
and courage. Famous judokas, athletes, as well as socially active
people joined this challenge.
As part of the campaign, educational activities will be carried
out in judo training centers and among schoolchildren. Children
will be given certificates and wristbands to unite around the
voluntary anti-bullying movement.
We promise we will continue to treat people with respect,
always, and everywhere!
