Turkic World To Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Opening Zangazur Corridor

"The Turkic world should continue to support Azerbaijan in opening the Zangazur corridor. The implementation of the transport line that will connect the western region of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan is of great importance," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana, Azernews reports.

"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the prosperity of all countries in the region but will also connect Turkiye with its homeland, Central Asia. For the successful completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue our support for Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.

The President said that mega projects in the fields of energy and transport infrastructure have always been a major and important area of cooperation between Turkish states.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline are prime examples of this. Transporting Caspian Sea natural gas to Turkiye and Europe will contribute to the prosperity of the Turkish state and the energy security of Europe," said Erdogan.