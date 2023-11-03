Turkic World To Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Opening Zangazur Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The Turkic world should continue to support Azerbaijan in
opening the Zangazur corridor. The implementation of the transport
line that will connect the western region of Azerbaijan with
Nakhchivan is of great importance," Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan said during his speech at the 10th Summit of Heads of State
of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana, Azernews reports.
"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the
prosperity of all countries in the region but will also connect
Turkiye with its homeland, Central Asia. For the successful
completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue our
support for Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.
The President said that mega projects in the fields of energy
and transport infrastructure have always been a major and important
area of cooperation between Turkish states.
"The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum
gas pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline are prime examples
of this. Transporting Caspian Sea natural gas to Turkiye and Europe
will contribute to the prosperity of the Turkish state and the
energy security of Europe," said Erdogan.
