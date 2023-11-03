Wreckage Of Downed Drone Causes Fire In Dormitory In Ivano-Frankivsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kalush district of the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the wreckage of a downed Russian drone caused a fire in a dormitory.

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the wreckage of a downed drone fell in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk region at about 6 a.m. A fire in a dormitory was extinguished.

In the Kharkiv region, at midnight, Russian troops deployed a drone in the Kharkiv district. Fires broke out in two outbuildings. An hour later, Kharkiv came under attack from a UAV. Eight residential buildings, four cars, including two police cars, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged. A three-story building on the territory of a college was partially destroyed. Fires also broke out in an administrative building, a service station, and a private house, Klymenko said.

According to the minister, in the Kherson region, the enemy started attacking the Beryslav district in the evening. Two people were injured and nine private houses were damaged as a result of the attack on the village of Urozhaine.

Around 3:00 a.m., Kherson came under artillery fire. Seven private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged, and fires in two outbuildings were extinguished.

In the Donetsk region, in the evening, the invaders shelled the Bakhmut district. Rescuers extinguished a fire in a private house.

According to Klymenko, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region. There were no casualties.

As reported, at night on November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided missile. Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 attack UAVs and a Kh-59 missile.