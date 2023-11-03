Zelensky Reacts To Russia's Overnight Attack: Ukraine Will Be Fighting Back Strongly

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's territory, which took place on the night of November 3, 2023.

The Head of State mentioned on Telegram that Russia had launched about 40 Shahed-type drones, and more than half of them had been downed by Ukraine's Air Force, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our aircraft, air defense, and mobile fire groups – I thank you, warriors, for every kill! The sky defenders effectively worked across 10 regions – Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv. [...] Unfortunately, there were also hits. There were no casualties, according to preliminary reports. Consequences are being addressed,” Zelensky wrote.

In his words, Ukraine is strengthening air defense and mobile fire groups.

“As winter approaches, Russian terrorists will try to cause more harm. We will be fighting back. Strongly,” Zelensky added.

A reminder that, on the night of November 3, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 38 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile. Ukrainian forces intercepted 24 enemy drones and one missile.