Turkmenistan To Send Electricity To Azerbaijan And Türkiye Soon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Turkmenistan will
be able to supply electricity to Azerbaijan and Türkiye through the
Caspian Sea in the near future, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty
(People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said
at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.
He noted that today Turkmenistan supplies its electricity to
neighboring countries such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and added
that just today on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, near the
city of Turkmenbashi, the foundation stone of a new, 1.574 MW power
plant was laid.
"In order to strengthen and legally consolidate the implemented
joint activities, I consider it appropriate to prepare a roadmap
for development of cooperation in the energy sector of the
countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States,"
Berdimuhamedov stressed.
The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has
started today in Astana.
Within the meeting international documents in the fields of
emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In
addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit
will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the
implementation of the OTS transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
transferred to Kazakhstan.
The State Electric Power Corporation of Turkmenistan
"Turkmenenergo" recently signed a contract with the Turkish company
"Çalik Enerji" for the construction of a new power plant with a
capacity of 1,574 MW near the city of Turkmenbashi.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107365775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.