Turkmenistan To Send Electricity To Azerbaijan And Türkiye Soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Turkmenistan will be able to supply electricity to Azerbaijan and Türkiye through the Caspian Sea in the near future, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that today Turkmenistan supplies its electricity to neighboring countries such as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and added that just today on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, near the city of Turkmenbashi, the foundation stone of a new, 1.574 MW power plant was laid.

"In order to strengthen and legally consolidate the implemented joint activities, I consider it appropriate to prepare a roadmap for development of cooperation in the energy sector of the countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States," Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

The State Electric Power Corporation of Turkmenistan "Turkmenenergo" recently signed a contract with the Turkish company "Çalik Enerji" for the construction of a new power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW near the city of Turkmenbashi.

