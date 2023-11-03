Kazakhstan Urges For Unified Rules To Fuel Turkic States Trade Turnover Even More

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Trade turnover
between the countries of the Organization of Turkic States can be
increased by 1.5 times, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
Trend reports.
"It is important to ensure synchronized development of Turkic
states. We consider it appropriate to systematize the standards and
terminology of our states. In this regard, I urge you to consider
the model bill as soon as possible and approve it. This initiative
opens the way to the free export of our goods to the common market.
Unified standards will ensure annual GDP growth of about 1
percent," he said.
According to him, the gross domestic product of Turkic countries
is now equal to almost $1.4 trillion.
"Trade turnover between the members of the organization exceeded
$22 billion this year. This figure can be increased by 1.5 times if
common requirements are approved. In addition, I consider it
expedient to establish the Reference Center of the Organization of
Turkic States. This center will make it possible to ensure mutual
recognition of the results of product testing, as well as to
conduct new research in the field of chemical and food industry,"
Tokayev added.
