Azerbaijani MP Proposes To Create TV Coverage In Shusha Or Khankendi


11/3/2023 6:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. It would be advisable to create a new TV or information space in Azerbaijan's Shusha or Khankendi and take this into account in the budget to strengthen the information security of the people, Azerbaijani MP, Hikmat Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made a remark at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on legal policy and state-building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024".

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures to 36.7 million manat, or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million).

