Finance Minister Comments On Expenditures Allocated For Azerbaijan's Defense, Security

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Funds allocated
for Azerbaijan's defense and security are being increased as far as
possible, Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) Committees on Legal Policy and State Building,
Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, Human Rights, International
Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, where the draft law "On
the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.
"As you know, the state budget was revised in 2023 and the funds
allocated for defense and security were increased. That is, if
possible, the expenditures in this direction are increased,"
Sharifov added.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures to 36.7 million manat, or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues of 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues of 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures of
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), and local expenditures of 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million).
