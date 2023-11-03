Ghana: I Will Give The New Patriotic Party (NPP) The Best Chance To Win 2024 - Vice President (VP) Bawumia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that he is the best, among the four aspirants seeking to lead the NPP in 2024, to lead the party to victory.

Interacting with the media at his residence in Accra Thursday afternoon, ahead of Saturday's election by the NPP, to elect a new flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia expressed strong optimism that he will be endorsed by party delegates to lead the party after his fruitful, nationwide engagements with delegates.

"By the grace of God, l have brought my campaign, the visits to the NPP delegates in their constituencies to an end. Every constituency has been a home for me for the past 15 years, and for this particular campaign, my mission was simple; to let the delegates know why I represent the NPP's best chance of breaking the 8 in next year's presidential election, if I am elected the party's flagbearer," Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President used the occasion to restate his campaign message to delegates, which included his strong relationship with the party at all levels, his commitment and service to party from opposition to date, his starring role in the landmark 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court, his impact in government as Vice President, his support for party activities, as well as his policies to strengthen unity in the party and relationship between government and party, if he is elected flagbearer, and subsequently wins the presidency.

"My message to the delegates has been that l will give the NPP its best chance to win election 2024 - what we simply describe as "breaking the eight," he said.

Ahead of Saturday's election, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to party unity, having earlier, in the heat of the campaign, called for a decent campaign devoid of insults.

"Throughout my campaign, dear friends, I also stressed on the need for a decent campaign devoid of rancour, in order to preserve the unity of our party. I demonstrated this value, by embarking on a campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks."

"As I stressed throughout my interactions with delegates across the country, I am committed to the unity of the NPP, and I as the party's flagbearer, will bring everybody on board."

Dr. Bawumia will be on the ballot with three others; Addai Nimo, Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Akoto Afriyie.

