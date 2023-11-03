Ghana: My Victory Will Be A Victory For The New Patriotic Party (NPP) - Bawumia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says his anticipated victory in Saturday's NPP flagbearership contest, will be a victory for the entire NPP party.

The NPP brings a hot contest, which started with 10 people, to a close on Saturday, with 4 people left in the race.

Vice President Bawumia is widely tipped to emerge victorious with a wide margin, and ahead of the elections, he said it will be a victory for all because it is an internal election to choose a leader for the party.

"Throughout my campaign, dear friends, I also stressed on the need for a decent campaign devoid of rancour, in order to preserve the unity of our party. I demonstrated this value, by embarking on a campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks. As I stressed throughout my interactions with delegates across the country, I am committed to the unity of the NPP, and I as the party's flagbearer, will bring everybody on board," Dr. Bawumia said.

"We are a party of different people from different backgrounds with different preferences. But in our differences we are indivisible. With this in mind, I have been presenting a message that fosters unity, inspires hope and confidence, and positions the NPP as the best to lead Ghana."

After an intense campaign, which took him to constituencies across the country, he expressed optimism that he will be victorious on Saturday - a victory he said "will be for the NPP."

"Throughout the process, I have come to know the party people even better. There are many fond memories of this journey that will go a long way to deepen the respect, love and harmony between me and the party people."

"Having put up a spirited campaign backed by a dedicated team of brilliant and hardworking young men and women across the country, I have nothing but absolute confidence that I will be victorious on Saturday, November 4th. And my victory will be the victory for the NPP."

Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to express gratitude to NPP delegates and all party stakeholders across the country for their warm welcome during his interactions with them at their various constituencies.

He also thanked the media for their professional coverage of his campaign since he announced his candidature.

