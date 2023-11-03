               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A Fire At A Drug Rehabilitation Center Kills 27 People, Injures 17 Others In Iran


11/3/2023 5:23:57 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- At least 27 people, and 17 others were injured when a fire erupted at a drug rehabilitation center in northern Iran, AP reported.
The fire was extinguished, and authorities are investigating the cause, local authorities said.

MENAFN03112023000117011021ID1107365672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search