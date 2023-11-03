FM Receives Phone Call From British Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, received a phone call from his British counterpart James Cleverly, focusing on efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians.Safadi, during the phone conversation, stressed the need to intensify efforts aimed at stopping the raging war on Gaza and the suffering it is causing, and the need to stop the war crimes committed by Israel that violate international law, international humanitarian law, and all humanitarian values.He stressed the need for Israel to adhere to the resolution presented by Jordan on behalf of the Arab group and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on stopping the war and the need to protect civilians and adhere to legal and humanitarian obligations.