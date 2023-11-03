Foreign Minister Receives South Africa’S Ambassador To Yemen

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ahmad Bin Mubarak received Thursday here Ambassador of the South Africa to Yemen Mogobo David Mogabi after handing over credentials to Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council.



The two parties discussed mutual relations between the two countries and means of enhancing and improving them.



BinMubarak touched upon latest developments in Yemen and efforts of the government in supporting efforts of just and inclusive peace, which meets aspirations of Yemeni people in accordance with the three agreed upon references, pointing out to malicious crimes committed by Israeli occupation against Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.



For his part, Mogabi confirmed continuous support of his country to the internationally- recognized government and to efforts exerted for realizing security and stability in Yemen.

