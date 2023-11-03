Mpokket Expands Operations Into Tier-2 Cities With An Aim To Generate Employment Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2 November 2023: mPokket - India's fastest-growing digital lender, today announced its plans to provide customer service in local languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi etc. In line with these plans, the digital lender will be expanding its operations to many new cities by the end of FY$B!G(B24. By breaking down language barriers, mPokket is making its financial services more accessible to a broader spectrum of users, from diverse linguistic backgrounds.



Committed to driving financial inclusion, mPokket is working towards bringing innovative financial solutions to the deeper Bharat. With a dedicated workforce of approx 2,200 employees, mPokket aims to generate employment opportunities for 4,000 individuals across cities like Hyderabad, Bhopal, Mysore, and Vijayawada, by the end of this fiscal year, as part of its expansion plans. This will not only contribute to local economic development but also help in making financial services more accessible by offering job opportunities in these cities.



With a significant 35%-40% of its current customer base hailing from the southern states of India, the company recognized the immense potential and burgeoning demand for its services in the region. This expansion is driven by a steadfast commitment to enhancing customer experience and accessibility. This strategic move aims to enhance customer support for the rapidly growing user base in Southern India while strengthening mPokket's presence in this vibrant region.



Speaking on the expansion, Mr Gaurav Jalan, CEO and Founder of mPokket, said, "Looking back at our incredible journey, we've come a long way in making finances more accessible to the underserved youth of India. The commitment to financial inclusion has been the driving force behind our growth. This strategic expansion aligns with our vision to make financial services as accessible as smartphone technology itself. Our commitment to recruiting talent fluent in regional dialects is not just a growth strategy but a commitment to bridging linguistic gaps in the digital financial landscape.$B!I(B



The company has recently expanded its footprint in Hyderabad with an 18,000 sq. ft. office, accommodating over 600 individuals, and another 2 offices encompassing 30,000 sq. ft. in Bhopal, providing seating for 1000 customer service professionals.



Aligning with government initiatives like Mission Bhashini, which aims to make knowledge available in major Indian languages, mPokket's initiative and expansion are not just about business growth; they represent a significant step towards democratizing financial services. By addressing language barriers, extending reach, creating job opportunities, and enhancing customer support, mPokket is actively contributing to the goal of financial inclusion and ensuring that a more extensive and diverse segment of the Indian population can access and benefit from such financial solutions.





About mPokket



An Instant Loan App that provides loans to college students and young working professionals, mPokket was founded by Gaurav Jalan in 2016. Borrowers can avail of loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 45,000. mPokket$B!G(Bs business model is similar to credit card lending but it focuses on a segment that is ineligible for traditional loans yet requires instant funds. The loan is disbursed to customers instantly and credited to their bank accounts via smartphones within seconds. Based on this model, the mobile application seamlessly delivers credit anytime, anywhere.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Simran Singh

Email :