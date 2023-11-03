Infineon OPTIGATM Authenticate S Evaluation Kit Featured By Future Electronics In THE EDGE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) November 3, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the OPTIGATM Authenticate S Evaluation Kit by Infineon in the latest edition of THE EDGE.



This quick-start kit by Infineon comes with pre-installed software to allow users to experience all the features of OPTIGATM Authenticate S and select the preferred combination for their application. The evaluation kit is a powerful package that combines PSoCTM 6 USB wireless prototyping board with security host library integration, the ModusToolboxTM development platform, a full Software Development Kit (SDK), and C-based Application Programming Interface (API).



The user-friendly graphical interface allows for easy interaction with OPTIGATM Authenticate S with no coding skills required. This robust collection simplifies evaluating both OPTIGATM Authenticate S and PSoCTM 6 for device authentication needs.



Applications include batteries and battery-operated tools, light electric vehicles, wrist-worn medical technology, single-use disposables such as HVAC and other filters, smart home devices, wearable devices, and many more.



To learn more about the Infineon OPTIGATM Authenticate S Evaluation Kit, please visit: To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

514-693-6051





###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics