Turkic World Must Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Opening Zangezur Corridor - Turkish President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic
world must continue to support Azerbaijan in the matter of opening
the Zangezur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.
He noted that the realization of the transport line that will
connect Nakhchivan with the western region of Azerbaijan is of
great importance.
"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the
well-being of all countries in the region, but will also connect
Türkiye with its native hearth - Central Asia. For the successful
completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue to
support Azerbaijan," Erdogan added.
