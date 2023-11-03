               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkic World Must Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Opening Zangezur Corridor - Turkish President


11/3/2023 5:17:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan in the matter of opening the Zangezur corridor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that the realization of the transport line that will connect Nakhchivan with the western region of Azerbaijan is of great importance.

"The opening of the line will not only contribute to the well-being of all countries in the region, but will also connect Türkiye with its native hearth - Central Asia. For the successful completion of this phase, we as the Turkic world must continue to support Azerbaijan," Erdogan added.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107365658

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search