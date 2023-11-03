Turkmenistan Says It Can Export Natural Gas Via Azerbaijan To World Markets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Turkmenistan
can export natural gas via Azerbaijan to world markets, Chairman of
the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.
He said that one more important direction can be noted in the
energy sector.
"Having rich oil and gas reserves, Turkmenistan pursues a policy
of security and reliable supplies of energy carriers to the world
market. In particular, work is underway to supply Turkmen natural
gas and electricity to neighboring and regional countries. Close
ties are maintained in this area with the countries of the
Organization of Turkic States. For example, Turkmenistan currently
exports its natural gas to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, which are
neighboring and brotherly countries," he said.
"At the same time, we have opportunities to export Turkmen
natural gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye and
prospects to the world markets. In this regard, I firmly believe
that we will soon resolve all necessary issues with our brotherly
countries and will carry out relevant work," Berdimuhamedov
noted.
The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has
started today in Astana.
Within the meeting international documents in the fields of
emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In
addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit
will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the
implementation of the OTS transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
transferred to Kazakhstan.
This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States.
The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in
Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization:
on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last
year.
