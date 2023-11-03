Turkmenistan Says It Can Export Natural Gas Via Azerbaijan To World Markets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Turkmenistan can export natural gas via Azerbaijan to world markets, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

He said that one more important direction can be noted in the energy sector.

"Having rich oil and gas reserves, Turkmenistan pursues a policy of security and reliable supplies of energy carriers to the world market. In particular, work is underway to supply Turkmen natural gas and electricity to neighboring and regional countries. Close ties are maintained in this area with the countries of the Organization of Turkic States. For example, Turkmenistan currently exports its natural gas to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, which are neighboring and brotherly countries," he said.

"At the same time, we have opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye and prospects to the world markets. In this regard, I firmly believe that we will soon resolve all necessary issues with our brotherly countries and will carry out relevant work," Berdimuhamedov noted.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel