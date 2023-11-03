Azerbaijani Parliament Holding Discussion On State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" has been put up for discussion at a meeting of joint committees of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The discussions are held at a joint session of the Parliament committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary ties.

Chairmen and members of the relevant committees, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva and others are taking part in the discussions.

Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million), expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9 million manat ($21.1 million)).

