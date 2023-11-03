Azerbaijani Parliament Holding Discussion On State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The draft law "On
the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" has been put up for
discussion at a meeting of joint committees of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
The discussions are held at a joint session of the Parliament
committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security
and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and
inter-parliamentary ties.
Chairmen and members of the relevant committees, Finance
Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar
Gulmammadov, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva
and others are taking part in the discussions.
Revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 are
projected to amount to 34.1 million manat ($20 million),
expenditures - 36.7 million manat or $21.5 million (including
centralized revenues - 33.3 million manat ($19.5 million), local
revenues - 773,105 manat ($454,767), centralized expenditures -
35.9 million manat ($21.1 million), local expenditures - 35.9
million manat ($21.1 million)).
