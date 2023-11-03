               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Caspian Gas Transportation To Contribute Towards Europe's Energy Security - Turkish President


11/3/2023 5:17:47 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Transportation of Caspian gas will contribute to the energy security of Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that mega-energy and transportation infrastructure projects have always been the main and important area of cooperation between Turkic states.

"Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and Trans-Anatolian gas pipelines are vivid examples of this. The transportation of Caspian Sea natural gas to Türkiye and Europe will contribute to both the well-being of Turkic states and the energy security of Europe," Erdogan said.

