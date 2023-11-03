Caspian Gas Transportation To Contribute Towards Europe's Energy Security - Turkish President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Transportation
of Caspian gas will contribute to the energy security of Europe,
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 10th summit of
heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in
Astana, Trend reports.
He noted that mega-energy and transportation infrastructure
projects have always been the main and important area of
cooperation between Turkic states.
"Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and
Trans-Anatolian gas pipelines are vivid examples of this. The
transportation of Caspian Sea natural gas to Türkiye and Europe
will contribute to both the well-being of Turkic states and the
energy security of Europe," Erdogan said.
