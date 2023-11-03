Hungary Ready To Participate In Work Of Turkic Investment Fund - PM Viktor Orban

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Hungary is
ready to participate in the work of the Turkic Investment Fund, the
country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the 10th summit of
heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in
Astana, Trend reports.
"In these challenging times, the role of the OTS is growing.
Turkic states helped to reduce conflicts, risks, escalations. This
is a policy that Hungary wants to complement through participation
in the OTG. We are ready to participate in the Turkic Investment
Fund and we will contribute 100 million euros to this fund," he
said.
"We are honored that we will soon have the opportunity to host
the next meeting of the program on transport connectivity, and we
also thank the OTS members for the opportunity to establish the
Turkic Special Economic Zone. We are ready to join efforts to
protect the investments," he emphasized.
The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has
started today in Astana.
Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of
emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In
addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit
will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the
implementation of the OTS transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
transferred to Kazakhstan.
This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States.
The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in
Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization:
on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last
year.
