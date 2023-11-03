Number Of Co-Op Areas Within Organization Of Turkic States Reaches Significant Amount - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The number of cooperation areas within the Organization of Turkic States has reached 30, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said at the 10th summit of OTS heads of state in Astana, Trend reports.

"Since the establishment of the OTS, the number of areas of cooperation of the organization has increased, and in the last couple of years has reached 30. At the same time, we pay attention not only to the quantity, but also to the quality of the implemented initiatives. The success of the organization is related to the effective implementation of the initiatives of our leaders. The organization implemented 47 activities in 2021 and 62 in 2022," Omuraliyev said.

He noted that 110 activities have been carried out in the last 11 months alone with the support of our States in the fields of politics, trade, economy, transportation, ICT, customs cooperation, security and education.

"All these actions, in addition to their practical importance, also contributed to the expansion of Turkic cooperation in general and in line with the vision of Turkic World 2040. Within this context, and taking into account the high-level decisions taken to strengthen the work of the secretariat and analyze the implementation of decisions since 2015, as a result, the areas of investment, logistics, transport, communication, energy sector and other priority sectors have been identified and recognized as engines for economic development," he said.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

