               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Organization Of Turkic States Members Sign Astana Act And Declaration Of Astana Summit


11/3/2023 5:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107365651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search