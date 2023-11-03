Roadmap For Co-Op Between OTS, UN-Habitat To Be Developed Soon - Secgen Omuraliev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. A roadmap for cooperation between Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and c will be developed soon, Secretary General of OTS Omuraliev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 10th summit of heads of state of the OTS in Astana.

"In addition to the OTS 22-26 strategy, we are successfully expanding cooperation and implementing tasks together with international organizations. Over the past year we have done significant work with organizations that are based in Geneva, Vienna, Brussels, New York and their regional offices. And among them, I would like to mention that we have signed a memorandum of understanding with UN-Habitat. We are in the process of developing a comprehensive road map for cooperation with that organization, which will be approved shortly," he said.

Omuraliev noted that in accordance with the developed roadmap, the future endeavors will be aimed at the development of social and environmental sustainable settlements, especially in Central Asia, and there are also plans to establish a UN-Habitat regional office in Istanbul.

"In the near future there are plans for a partnership between UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan, also the National Urban Forum, which was successfully held in Azerbaijan in September, and with the support of Türkiye, and the World Cities Day, which was held in Istanbul on October 31," he added.

The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has started today in Astana.

Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport communication program.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred to Kazakhstan.

This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States. The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization: on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last year.

