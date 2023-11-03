Roadmap For Co-Op Between OTS, UN-Habitat To Be Developed Soon - Secgen Omuraliev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. A roadmap for
cooperation between Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and c will
be developed soon, Secretary General of OTS Omuraliev said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at the 10th summit of heads of state of the
OTS in Astana.
"In addition to the OTS 22-26 strategy, we are successfully
expanding cooperation and implementing tasks together with
international organizations. Over the past year we have done
significant work with organizations that are based in Geneva,
Vienna, Brussels, New York and their regional offices. And among
them, I would like to mention that we have signed a memorandum of
understanding with UN-Habitat. We are in the process of developing
a comprehensive road map for cooperation with that organization,
which will be approved shortly," he said.
Omuraliev noted that in accordance with the developed roadmap,
the future endeavors will be aimed at the development of social and
environmental sustainable settlements, especially in Central Asia,
and there are also plans to establish a UN-Habitat regional office
in Istanbul.
"In the near future there are plans for a partnership between
UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan, also the National Urban Forum, which was
successfully held in Azerbaijan in September, and with the support
of Türkiye, and the World Cities Day, which was held in Istanbul on
October 31," he added.
The 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS has
started today in Astana.
Within the meeting, international documents in the fields of
emergency response and metrology are expected to be signed. In
addition, the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit
will be signed, as will a cooperative action plan for the
implementation of the OTS transport communication program.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the OTS will be
transferred to Kazakhstan.
This year, Uzbekistan chairs the Organization of Turkic States.
The beginning of the chairmanship was marked by the OTS Summit in
Samarkand, held under the slogan“A new era of Turkic civilization:
on the way to common development and prosperity” in November last
year.
