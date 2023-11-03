Uzbekistan Can Act As Important Link For Transportation Of Energy Carriers - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Uzbekistan
has sufficient potential for generating electricity and can act as
an important link for the transportation of energy carriers,
including natural gas, oil and electricity, Uzbekistan's Deputy
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Badriddin Abidov said,
Trend reports.
The remark was made during the XVI Verona Eurasian Economic
Forum held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
"Uzbekistan's strategic interests in the region include economic
integration, energy security and the development of transit routes.
The country is striving to strengthen economic ties with its
neighbors in Central Asia. Here we are actively involved in
regional integration initiatives," Abidov said.
Abidov added that the development of transport routes is another
key area for strengthening Uzbekistan's role in the transit routes
in Eurasia.
"Uzbekistan strives to implement measures to strengthen the
stability of its economy amidst global economic instability, when
the world economy is subject to fluctuations," the deputy minister
said.
As per the minister, the fall in energy prices is a significant
factor in this process.
"Due to changes in world energy prices, it is important for
Uzbekistan to diversify sources of electricity generation,
primarily taking into account the development of green generation,"
he added.
The XVI Verona Eurasian Economic Forum started in Samarkand has
commenced on November 2, 2023. The forum is organized by the
Italian Cognize Eurasia non-profit association and the Ministry of
Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.
