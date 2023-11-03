Uzbekistan Can Act As Important Link For Transportation Of Energy Carriers - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Uzbekistan has sufficient potential for generating electricity and can act as an important link for the transportation of energy carriers, including natural gas, oil and electricity, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Badriddin Abidov said, Trend reports.

The remark was made during the XVI Verona Eurasian Economic Forum held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

"Uzbekistan's strategic interests in the region include economic integration, energy security and the development of transit routes. The country is striving to strengthen economic ties with its neighbors in Central Asia. Here we are actively involved in regional integration initiatives," Abidov said.

Abidov added that the development of transport routes is another key area for strengthening Uzbekistan's role in the transit routes in Eurasia.

"Uzbekistan strives to implement measures to strengthen the stability of its economy amidst global economic instability, when the world economy is subject to fluctuations," the deputy minister said.

As per the minister, the fall in energy prices is a significant factor in this process.

"Due to changes in world energy prices, it is important for Uzbekistan to diversify sources of electricity generation, primarily taking into account the development of green generation," he added.

The XVI Verona Eurasian Economic Forum started in Samarkand has commenced on November 2, 2023. The forum is organized by the Italian Cognize Eurasia non-profit association and the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

