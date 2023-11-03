Azerbaijani Economy Minister Names Amount Of Funds Invested In Privatized Enterprises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A total of 10.4
million manat ($6.1 million) were invested in privatized
enterprises through investment competitions during the first nine
months of 2023, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote
on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Some 221 jobs were created in the enterprises where the
contractual obligations had been fulfilled," he said.
The volume of revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan from
privatization of state property amounted to 95.5 million manat
($56.1 million) from January through September 2023 (1.8 times
growth year-on-year).
About 43 auctions were held from January through September 2023,
at which shareholdings of 9 joint stock companies, as well as 13
small state enterprises, 3 construction in progress and 382
vehicles were privatized.
