Azerbaijan's Economy Envisages Stable Manat Exchange Rate In 2024 - Accounts Chamber Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Real growth of Azerbaijan's economy, acceptable inflation, balance of payments surplus and stable exchange rate are envisaged, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a joint meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) committees on Legal Policy and State Building, Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, Human Rights, International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, where the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.

He noted that based on the macroeconomic framework presented together with the state budget for 2024, it is predicted that the economy of Azerbaijan will experience a favorable macroeconomic environment next year.

"In the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026", the main indicators of the strategic goals are centered on the forecasting of macroeconomic indicators used as a baseline. In the information provided on the draft state budget for 2024, the requirements of the Law on Budget System regarding the unity of the budget system and independence of the budgets of this system have been ensured. The draft has been created with applying a unified budget classification," Gulmammadov added.

