Azerbaijan's Economy Envisages Stable Manat Exchange Rate In 2024 - Accounts Chamber Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Real growth of
Azerbaijan's economy, acceptable inflation, balance of payments
surplus and stable exchange rate are envisaged, Chairman of the
Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) committees on Legal Policy and State Building,
Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption, Human Rights, International
Relations and Interparliamentary Relations, where the draft law "On
the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" is being discussed.
He noted that based on the macroeconomic framework presented
together with the state budget for 2024, it is predicted that the
economy of Azerbaijan will experience a favorable macroeconomic
environment next year.
"In the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of Azerbaijan
for 2022-2026", the main indicators of the strategic goals are
centered on the forecasting of macroeconomic indicators used as a
baseline. In the information provided on the draft state budget for
2024, the requirements of the Law on Budget System regarding the
unity of the budget system and independence of the budgets of this
system have been ensured. The draft has been created with applying
a unified budget classification," Gulmammadov added.
